Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with Logicalis’ Morné Laubscher

Morné Laubscher is the Chief Technology Officer at Logicalis, a leading international IT solutions and managed services provider.

He has over 20 years of experience in the technology industry and was tasked with driving digital transformation for customers from a business outcome perspective Logicalis when he became CTO in 2020.

In this interview, Logicalis’s Morné Laubscher discusses his role at the company, its services, and what digital transformation means for South African organisations.

The complete discussion with Logicals’s Morné Laubscher is embedded below.