Cloud Conference 2021 — In conversation with CipherWave’s Wayne D’Sa

Wayne D’Sa is the Chief Executive Officer at CipherWave Business Solutions, a South African Internet Services Provider based in Midrand.

D’Sa joined CipherWave in 2015, which has grown its business into a group of companies that operates in the following telecoms verticals.

He has over 20 years of experience in the industry, having started at the (then) UUNET as a technical support engineer in early 2002; he later moved into a business development role.

He also saw UUNET through two acquisitions, first Verizon and then MTN.

At CipherWave, D’Sa focuses is on the growth of the different business entities and drives strategy execution together with the CipherWave Executive Team.

In this interview, CipherWave’s Wayne D’Sa details the cloud products that the company offers and how they can offer private cloud services.

D’Sa also discusses the cloud technologies that CipherWave invested in and why the company uses these technologies.

He also explains CipherWave’s approach to private cloud security and gives his views on what is important to consider when selecting a cloud solution.

The complete discussion with CipherWave’s Wayne D’Sa is embedded below.