2021 Cloud Conference — Danie van Graan, Practice Lead for Cloud at Altron Systems Integration

Danie van Graan is the Practice Lead for Cloud at Altron Systems Integration, a specialist systems integrator with the ambition to accelerate your business’ success.

Danie is an experienced Business Unit and Practice Lead with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology services industry. He holds a B-Comm (Computer Science) degree from the University of Stellenbosch, and a Masters degree in the Management of Technology and Innovation.

Van Graan is skilled in IT strategy, people management, software architecture, project delivery and financial management in a Professional Services business.

In this discussion, Van Graan explains Altron Systems Integration’s systemic approach to starting a cloud adoption journey.

He also explains how Altron uses a hybrid approach to cloud implementation for organisations, rather than an approach that results in all business processes and data being cloud-based.

Van Graan details the concept of a workload placement strategy, how it works, and its importance in systems engineering.

He also explains the inter-dependencies of Altron’s systemic approach to cloud adoption.

The full discussion with Danie Van Graan, Practice Lead for Cloud at Altron Systems Integration is embedded below.