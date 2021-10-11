Oracle chooses Johannesburg for its first cloud region in Africa

Oracle has selected South Africa to host its first data centre in Africa, the company announced on Monday,

Having initially announced intentions of making South Africa Oracle’s first “cloud region” in Africa two years ago, the company has made inroads in the country following a delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The South Africa cloud region is part of Oracle’s strategy to meet customers where they are, enabling customers to keep data and services where they need it,” the Sunday Times quoted Oracle VP for cloud strategy in EMEA Regis Louis as saying.

The company has had a presence in the country for thirty years, and the new data centre will be one of 14 new additions globally.

“Companies are realizing that reliance on a single cloud-infrastructure provider is neither wise nor practical,” Louis said.

“Oracle has introduced several hundred new cloud services and features and is continuing to see organizations in South Africa turn to Oracle to run their most mission-critical workloads in the cloud.”

Oracle said it plans to have at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022 — continuing one of the fastest expansions of any major cloud provider.

To help customers build business continuity and disaster protection, while helping them address their in-country data residence requirements, Oracle plans to establish at least two cloud regions in almost every country where it operates.

“Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has seen stellar growth over the past year,” said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“We’ve introduced several hundred new cloud services and features and are continuing to see organizations from around the world increasingly turn to OCI to run their most mission-critical workloads in the cloud. With the additional Cloud regions, even more organizations will be able to use our cloud services to support their growth and overall success.”