Microsoft Azure Availability Zones launched in South Africa

Microsoft has launched Azure Availability Zones in its South Africa North region, the company announced in a short update on its website.

“Availability Zones in South Africa North are made up of three unique physically separated locations or ‘zones’ within a single region to bring higher availability and asynchronous replication across Azure regions for disaster recovery protection,” Microsoft stated.

Microsoft launched its enterprise-grade data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town in March 2019.

“Availability Zones give users additional options for high availability for their most demanding applications and services as well as confidence and protection from potential hardware and software failures by providing three or more unique physical locations within an Azure region,” it said.

The company also issued a statement this week announcing that it had warded off a 2.4Tbps distributed denial of service attack against an Azure customer in Europe.

Microsoft said the attack was the biggest it had ever detected on Azure.

The attack traffic originated from approximately 70,000 sources and from multiple countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, and China, as well as from the United States.

The attack vector was a UDP reflection spanning more than 10 minutes with very short-lived bursts, each ramping up in seconds to terabit volumes.

In total, Microsoft says it monitored three prominent traffic peaks: the first at 2.4 Tbps, the second at 0.55 Tbps, and the third at 1.7 Tbps.

