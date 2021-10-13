What’s Next — Pinnacle’s Michelle Olivier discusses Windows Server 2022

Michelle Olivier is the Microsoft brand manager at leading ICT distributor Pinnacle.

Olivier is an expert on Microsoft solutions, having previously worked with Microsoft’s products and solutions for 17 years at Mustek before joining Pinnacle.

She has a burning passion for technology and where it is leading us into the future.

Olivier believes that the best way to become a trusted advisor is to sell a solution, rather than just providing prices of products and services.

In this episode of What’s Next, Olivier discusses Windows Server 2022, which launched on 18 August 2021.

She details the main changes that this new software brings to the industry, including the Windows Admin Centre, which is a free-to-use tool that lets you manage your Windows Server system from anywhere.

Olivier also discusses the top needs Pinnacle’s partners face today – including flexibility, scalability, and maximising access for remote workflow.

She talks about the key impressive hybrid capabilities that Windows Server 2022 offers when paired with Microsoft Azure, and also discusses the advanced multi-layer security offered by this new server software.

She ends by explaining downgrade rights, as well as how licensing works.

The full interview with Michelle Olivier is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.