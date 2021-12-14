What’s Next – Andre Fourie explains how ITgility’s partnership with IBM provides a diverse cloud offering

Andre Fourie is the Director of Operations at ITgility, an IT infrastructure solutions company that was founded in 2011.

ITgility specialises in IT solutions across areas such as storage, backup and recovery, virtualisation, disaster recovery, and cloud initiatives.

It leverages its knowledge and expertise to provide end-to-end IT solutions to businesses through a consultative-led approach to satisfy its customers and build strong relationships.

In this What’s Next interview with Aki Anastasiou, Fourie describes ITgility’s long-standing relationship with IBM, and explains how ITgility’s infrastructure background and IBM’s hybrid cloud offering complement each other.

Fourie highlights the trends that ITgility is observing in the local market, such as a rise in the adoption of cloud services.

He then discusses several key offerings from IBM that can address these trends and gaps in the market, such as IBM Cloud Paks and Flash Systems.

Fourie explains why these solutions are becoming so popular among many companies, as well as how they can be deployed to customers.

He then describes how ITgility’s partnership with IBM allows it to provide best practice solutions to its customers when delivering its IBM solutions, as well as enhanced support.

Finally, Fourie reveals that there are free trials or demos available to customers who are interested in the ITgility and IBM solutions.

The full interview with Fourie is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.