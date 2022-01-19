Oracle Cloud Johannesburg region goes live

Cloud services provider Oracle has gone live in Johannesburg, its first region in South Africa and Africa.

The move comes after several MyBroadband forum members spotted the company’s customer platform had opened registrations to the Johannesburg region last week.

Oracle EMEA executive vice president, Richard Smith, said the new region offered a next-generation cloud to run any application faster and more securely for less, helping businesses build resilience, agility and achieve an improved return on investment.

Among the major companies and entities that are Oracle customers and will be benefitting from the new region are the Airports Company South Africa, Government Pensions Administrative Agency, and Telkom.

“The Johannesburg region is built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which enables customers to easily migrate IT workloads and data platforms to the cloud or build new cloud-native applications,” Oracle stated.

“In addition, Oracle offers a wide range of application modernisation and cloud strategies to help African organisations operate with global competitiveness.”

Johannesburg is Oracle’s 37th cloud region worldwide, with seven more planned to go live by the end of the year.

The company first announced an aggressive rollout plan for new regions in September 2019.

Initially, it wanted to have 20 new locations, including one in South Africa, live by the end of 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted these plans.

Oracle’s new data centres will help ensure it meets data sovereignty requirements, provides low latency performance on its servers, and improves disaster protection mitigation.