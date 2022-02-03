South Africa’s top cloud PBX providers

A cloud PBX, also known as hosted PBX, offer many benefits over an on-premise system, like lower costs, more flexibility, and powerful analytics.

Unlike an on-premise PBX system, a cloud PBX runs over an internet connection and is hosted in a secure off-site data centre.

A cloud PBX offers the same functionality as a traditional PBX, like calling, voicemail, and call forwarding. These are, however, only the tip of the iceberg.

Unlike a traditional PBX, a cloud-based hosted PBX does not require expensive on-site equipment that is costly and requires constant maintenance.

It offers great flexibility, making it possible to add or remove users on the fly and support multiple locations – a big benefit of remote working.

Cloud PBX systems have excellent uptime to ensure business continuity. Another benefit is that all updates and maintenance are performed by your hosted PBX provider.

It is very cost-effective. Apart from saving on hardware costs, VoIP calls are much cheaper than traditional fixed-line calls, and users typically enjoy free on-net calling.

Cloud-based hosted PBX systems also offer powerful features, like mobile device support, voice call transcription, built-in video conferencing, call analytics, and strong security.

With these benefits in mind, it is not surprising that many South African companies are ditching their traditional PBX system in preference of a hosted PBX.

This trend accelerated during the lockdown with remote working requiring flexible solutions with good analytics to monitor the performance of employees.

This raises the question of which South African companies have the best cloud PBX offerings.

The list below gives an overview of prominent hosted PBX solutions in South Africa from reliable telecoms companies.

Vox Verto Supreme – click here for more

Vox’s Verto Supreme offers flexibility and lower costs through an uncapped voice offering or exceptionally low calling rates.

The system also features a single price per user, excellent scalability, good accessibility and exceptional reliability.

Euphoria cloud PBX – click here for more

Euphoria’s cloud business phone system includes an intuitive telephone management system that is hassle-free, reliable and simple to operate.

The system supports three to over 1,000 extensions and offers detailed reports, real-time monitoring, call tracking, and trend data.

Vodacom Business Hosted IP PBX – click here for more

Vodacom Business’ Hosted IP PBX offers hassle-free set-up and a unified platform that gives superior data and voice exchange quality.

It further provides superior cost management and forecasting with a predictable and affordable monthly fee.

Ignite Cloud PBX – click here for more

The Ignite Cloud PBX does not require an upfront hardware investment, resulting in a big reduction in call costs. It is also easy to set up and use.

Cloud PBX from Ignite is aimed at smaller businesses of up to 15 users, with prices starting at R80 per user on a 24-month contract.

Converged Cloud Telephony – click here for more

Converged Cloud Telephony is a multi-tenant cloud-based system for those companies seeking high-end PBX functionality for a much lower price than a standalone platform.

The functionality includes call centre support, running multiple devices on one extension, and seamless transfer between smartphone and desk phones.