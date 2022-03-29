What’s Next – Gregory MacLennan on the value of Google Cloud to South African businesses

Gregory MacLennan is the CEO at Digicloud Africa, which is the Google Reseller Enablement Partner for Africa.

He leads a team that works with resellers across the African continent to bring digital transformation and application modernisation to businesses through Google Cloud products and services.

He is passionate about working with Digicloud’s talented workforce and its resellers’ technical expertise to drive innovation in a dynamic industry.

In this What’s Next interview, MacLennan discusses innovation and unpacks what this buzzword truly means.

He then explains how Google’s tools and solutions make innovation much easier for South African businesses, and focuses in particular on how Google Cloud supports innovation better than other cloud vendors.

MacLennan also talks about Google’s strategy and vision for the African market, and reiterates that Google is committed to growing its support for businesses locally.

He concludes by explaining how South African businesses can get started with Google Cloud.

The full interview can be viewed below.