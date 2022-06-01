Spotify suffered an hours-long podcast outage

Spotify suffered a significant outage on its service that meant its subscribers could not access their favourite podcasts for over eight hours — all because it failed to renew an SSL certificate, The Verge reported.

The outage started on the night of Monday, 30 May 2022, and continued into the early hours of Tuesday morning. The issue was related to Megaphone’s SSL certificate.

“Megaphone experienced a platform outage due to an issue related to our SSL certificate,” Spotify spokesperson, Erin Styles, said.

“During the outage, clients were unable to access the Megaphone CMS and podcast listeners were unable to download podcast episodes from Megaphone-hosted publishers.”

Styles added that the service has since been restored.

Spotify purchased Megaphone — a podcast technology company — in December 2020 for $235 million (R3.7 billion at today’s exchange rate).

Its acquisition enabled Spotify to benefit financially, even from podcasts on competitor platforms, through dynamic ads that Megaphone runs during podcast episodes.

Megaphone’s platform hosts many of the podcast industry’s most-popular shows, and Spotify said it is reaching out to the affected publishers.

According to Podnews data, Megaphone’s two-year SSL certificate expired just before midnight coordinated universal time (UTC) on Monday.

Megaphone restored services shortly before 10:00 UTC on Tuesday. Megaphone confirmed that the service had been fixed at 13:45 UTC.