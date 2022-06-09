Vox in major restructuring as it launches Nymbis Cloud Solutions

Vox Holdings is rebranding to Vivica Group and is restructuring its business into several sister companies, including smaller “incubator” businesses.

Well-known companies in the group like fibre provider Frogfoot and email marketing service Everlytic will retain their brands.

However, Vox will split off some of its businesses into distinct entities.

As part of the change to its corporate structure, Vox split off its cloud business into a separate company called Nymbis Cloud Solutions.

At a launch event in Teraco’s Johannesburg data centre, Nymbis head Barry Kemp said that even though they have been offering cloud services for over eight years as Vox, people don’t associate “Vox” with “cloud”.

The restructuring and rebranding will remove that confusion.

Kemp said it would also allow Vivica’s incubator companies to grow exponentially.

Nymbis is a multi-cloud service that promises flexibility and security to small businesses and large enterprises.

Kemp said Nymbis lets newer and established businesses access expert services and cloud management to enable them to grow rapidly without wasting unnecessary resources on cloud management.

Its customers can use different cloud platforms depending on which best suits their applications, including Microsoft’s Azure, Amazon’s AWS, and Nymbis’ own cloud infrastructure.

Nymbis works with well-established companies such as Veaam and VMWare to provide comprehensive service options to customers.

Vivica CEO Jacques du Toit said in a statement that the group’s short- and long-term plans include strategic acquisitions, a renewable energy business called Stage Zero, and active investigations into expansion opportunities in the international market.

“Stage Zero will be a welcome entrant in its sector, and Everlytic, our digital marketing business, will establish a presence in Europe from July 2022,” said Du Toit.

“Each of the Vivica subsidiaries has the building blocks to easily be replicated across the world.”

