Multi-million rand Johannesburg data centre nearing launch — Photos

NTT’s Johannesburg 1 Data Centre is nearing completion and is expected to launch before the end of 2022, a company spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“The commissioning of Johannesburg 1 is planned for Q4 2022,” the spokesperson said.

Growthpoint Properties is developing the project in collaboration with Dimension Data.

Dimension Data is a South African systems integrator and managed services provider representing Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) in Africa and the Middle East.

NTT acquired Dimension Data in 2010. In 2018, NTT confirmed that it would transfer Dimension Data into a new holding company under its brand.

The reorganisation was completed in 2019, with Dimension Data operating as a brand within the global NTT Ltd group.

The Johannesburg 1 data centre is located within the 42-hectare Centralpoint Innovation District in Midrand.

The building will have 6,000sqm of data centre space and support 12 MW of critical IT load.

The Kosmosdal electrical substation is situated 500 meters from Johannesburg 1 and provides a 20MVA power supply.

The facility’s average power density works out to 2kW per square meter.

All IT racks within the data centre have two uninterrupted power supplies with N+1 redundancy.

N+1 redundancy means that systems have at least one independent backup method.

The data centre’s diesel generator backup system and cooling system also have N+1 redundancy in place.

The data suite water cooling systems use air-cooled chiller systems to provide optimal temperatures.

Concurrently maintainable air handling units regulate air pressure and humidity levels to ensure ideal environmental conditions.

Concurrently maintainable refers to the ability to completely shut down one cooling system while continuing to support the data centre’s cooling demands.

The data centre will provide customers with carrier-neutral fibre infrastructure and promises to connect clients to major cloud service providers via a multi-service interconnection platform.

Johannesburg 1 has a 2.7-meter high ClearVu fence surrounding the property, with extended posts to allow for electric fencing.

Growthpoint Properties said the Johannesburg 1 data centre’s base-build started in September 2020.

“We are experiencing an increase in demand for data centres in line with Africa’s exciting growth and today’s increasingly data-driven and connected world,” Growthpoint head of industrial development Leon Labuschagne stated.

“Growthpoint’s development of NTT Johannesburg 1 Data Centre … signals that we are well-positioned as partners in building South Africa’s digital future,” Labuschagne said.

“NTT Johannesburg 1 is Growthpoint’s sixth development in this vibrant, growing business community, which responds to the demand for quality, efficient, high-tech data centre, logistics and warehousing facilities in great locations,” the property developer said.

Now read: Telkom in major data centre play