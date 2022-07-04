Open Access Data Centres appoints CEO

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) has appointed Ayotunde Coker as its new CEO.

OADC said Coker’s leadership would support and accelerate the construction and operation of a pan-African network of Tier III certified data centre facilities and a unique core-to-edge open-access ecosystem.

“This is a dynamic period for businesses in Africa, with transformation driving rapid expansion of the continent’s digital infrastructure,” Coker said regarding his appointment as CEO.

“I am excited to be joining OADC, which is set to play a huge role in establishing and growing the pan-African digital infrastructure and cloud ecosystem that will underpin this expansion.”

Coker said OADC would support cloud operators, content providers, the wholesale community, and major enterprises in extending their global reach and operations.

Coker has more than 35 years of international experience in the industry. For the past eight years, he has worked as CEO and managing director of Rack Centre — a carrier-neutral Tier III data centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Coker has elected to remain in Lagos, a somewhat central geographical location in Africa and the site of OADC’s latest Tier III open-access data centre.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Tunde as CEO of Open Access Data Centres at this critical period in the company’s development,” WIOCC Group CEO Chris Wood said.

“Tunde’s depth and breadth of experience and leadership, together with his stature and contacts in the African data centre industry will, I’m sure, be instrumental in ensuring the company’s success.”