Huawei announces third cloud availability zone for South Africa

Huawei has announced that it will launch a third cloud availability zone later this year, stating that it will halve cloud latency once it goes live.

Huawei Southern Africa president Leo Chen said that, when delivered, the availability zone would be ready three years ahead of schedule.

The company also plans to invest R100 million in 1,000 small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) over the next three years.

Chen said Huawei would continue to invest in South Africa.

“Huawei is actively investing in South Africa,” he said, adding that it will “continue to focus on ICT and digital innovation, facilitating digital transformation.”

He explained that, by 2025, one in six Internet users would be African, adding that South Africa’s government expects the digital economy to make up half of the GDP by that time.

“South Africa is well poised to make that transition,” Chen said. “Africa’s digital economy is also poised to explode”.

Huawei South Africa’s CEO, Spawn Fan, highlighted the importance of its partnerships in South Africa and what it has achieved during its 24 years of operation in the country as a result.

“We’ve supported South African operators to build more than 2,800 5G base stations and have more than 1,000 registered SMME partners,” Fan stated.

“We need to enable local partners and people to get the most advanced technology.”

Huawei revealed that 96% of its sales are made through partnerships, and it is aiming to increase the figure to 100% in future.

The company is increasing its partners’ incentives by 35% to help it achieve this goal.