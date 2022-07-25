Vantage Data Centres launches Waterfall City campus

Vantage Data Centres has opened its first Data Centre in Africa — the Johannesburg (JNB11) campus — after beginning construction in 2021.

Vantage said the facility’s opening comes ten months and ten days ahead of schedule, adding that it currently offers 16MW of critical IT capacity across 12,000 square meters of hall space.

“Our rapid turnaround on the construction of our first Johannesburg facility has allowed us to more quickly meet demand for hyperscale data centres in the area,” Vantage Data Centres’ EMEA COO Justin Jenkins said.

The Johannesburg Data Centre campus represents a $1 billion (R17 billion) investment. Once fully developed, it will include 80MW of IT capacity over 60,000 square meters.

The campus is located in Waterfall City, Midrand. Vantage said it was designed with its commitment to sustainability in mind, including renewable energy options.

In June, Vantage confirmed that it had entered a 20-year power purchase agreement with SolarAfrica to support the production of 87MWp of renewable energy fed into the local grid that powers the campus.

“At Vantage, we pride ourselves on not only our speed to market, but also our commitment to become part of the local community and cement our reputation as a reliable data centre partner in the region,” Jenkins said.

“This project created hundreds of jobs that will continue into the next phase of construction, and we thank our teams for their dedication and commitment to deliver such a high-quality product for our customers.”

The company also announced that it has broken ground on a new Data Centre in Frankfurt, Germany.

Its second campus in the city will include 56MW of critical IT capacity over two data centres once fully developed.