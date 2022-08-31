What’s Next — Stanley Dube of SAP explains the benefits of Cloud ERP

Stanley Dube is the Head of Cloud ERP at SAP Africa.

Dube leads a team that inspires SAP’s customers to envision the full potential of digitalisation of their business processes.

His team helps companies understand the path to harnessing the synergies of digitised value chains.

Prior to his current role, he was a Senior Solution Advisor supporting inbound logistics sales processes across Africa and the Middle East.

Over numerous years he assisted companies across Africa and Europe implement software applications to automate and optimise their supply chain processes.

In this episode of What’s Next, Dube unpacks the key trends among companies performing well in a post-pandemic world.

He discusses the differences between traditional ERPs and Cloud ERPs — explaining how there has been an evolution in terms of what these systems offer.

Dube then talks about the key areas that companies are focusing on when kickstarting their switch to Cloud ERP systems.

He also touches on how SAP addresses the data security concerns that businesses may have with running a cloud-based ERP solution, and discusses the other challenges that businesses face when implementing Cloud ERP.

Dube concludes by explaining how South African businesses can begin their Cloud ERP journey with SAP.

The full interview with Stanley Dube of SAP can be watched below.