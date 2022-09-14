What’s Next in Cloud — Andrew Cruise and Lee Syse on how South African businesses view the cloud

Andrew Cruise is a co-founder and MD at Routed – with the latter being a position he has held since June 2016.

Cruise and two business partners started Routed to help large enterprises migrate their important applications to the cloud.

They chose VMware Cloud Director for this purpose and have since built a VMware Cloud with 100% uptime.

On this What’s Next episode, Cruise is joined by Lee Syse, Lead Cloud Solutions Architect for the Cloud Providers business at VMware Sub-Saharan Africa.

He has been with VMware since 2016 and has worked his way up to his current position as the Lead Cloud Solutions Architect.

In this role, Syse works with cloud service providers across Africa to help them build cloud-centric business models that serve the growing need for hybrid cloud real estate.

In this interview, Syse and Cruise unpack the conversations South African businesses are having about the cloud.

Syse explains how partnering with Routed has helped VMware to deliver its cloud solutions to local businesses.

Cruise and Syse then talk about South Africa’s adoption of cloud and how it compares to the rest of the world.

Syse highlights the challenges South African businesses face when it comes to adopting cloud solutions.

Cruise and Syse then explain what local businesses think about cloud solutions and unpack the conversations they are having with these businesses.

The full interview with Routed MD Andrew Cruise and VMware’s Lee Syse is embedded below.