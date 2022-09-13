NAPAfrica partners with London Internet Exchange

South Africa’s biggest Internet Exchange — NAPAfrica — has entered a strategic collaboration with the London Internet Exchange (LINX).

The partnership with NAPAfrica will make reaching London and peering at LINX more of a reality for African networks, NAPAfrica host Teraco said.

It will allow networks currently connected at NAPAfrica and LINX to access either exchange via mutually available carriers.

“The immediate benefit to carriers, cloud providers and content delivery networks, connected or peering at either NAPAfrica or LINX in London, is a more streamlined end-user experience,” said Michele McCann, head of interconnection and peering at Teraco.

“Our relationship with LINX is the first of what we anticipate will be many similar collaborative partnerships with internet exchanges seeking to provide a world-class internet experience for all users across the African continent,” McCann added.

LINX has provided interconnection services for networks for over 25 years, with over 850 networks connected to their London platforms alone.

LINX head of global engagement Nurani Nimpuno said the exchange has always worked closely with NAPAfrica to share technical knowledge and insights.

“Announcing a more strategic partnership will open doors and optimal routes to Europe for the African networks who may not have been able to reach us before,” Nimpuno said.

