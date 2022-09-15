What’s Next – Digicloud Africa’s Louis van Schalkwyk on the benefits of Machine Learning

Louis van Schalkwyk is the Head of Technical Operations for Digicloud Africa, a position he has held since October 2018.

Van Schalkwyk is a Google-certified professional with qualifications in Cloud Architecture, Security, Collaboration, and Machine Learning.

He previously worked at Grove Group for ten years, first as the Head of Deployments from 2007 and then as the Technical Presales Team Leader from 2012.

In this What’s Next interview, van Schalkwyk joins Aki Anastasiou to discuss the impact Machine Learning can have in business.

He talks about the benefits it offers to businesses and provides several real-world examples of how Machine Learning is being used in South Africa.

Van Schalkwyk then discusses Vertex AI and explains how it unifies Google Cloud’s existing Machine Learning offerings into a single environment.

He unpacks how user-friendly Vertex AI is for teams without extensive Machine Learning experience and talks about how it helps users to compare their different modules.

Finally, van Schalkwyk explains how Digicloud Africa helps businesses to get the most out of Vertex AI.

The full interview with Digicloud Africa’s Louis van Schalkwyk is embedded below.