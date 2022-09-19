What’s Next in Cloud – Tarsus CEO Anton Herbst discusses how the cloud has evolved

Anton Herbst is the CEO of Tarsus On Demand and Tarsus Technology Group and has over 25 years of IT industry experience.

During his tenure in the MB Technologies Group, Herbst has held multiple positions, including CEO of Advanced Channel Technologies (ACT) and Executive Director on the main board of MB Technologies Group.

Herbst holds a National Higher Diploma in Extractive Metallurgy and BCom Degree from Technikon Witwatersrand and the University of Pretoria, respectively.

In this What’s Next episode, Herbst discusses how the cloud has evolved over the last few years.

Herbst notes that many businesses have had to shift their technology from client-based to cloud-based systems.

Herbst then discusses the importance of listening to the challenges of small and medium-sized enterprises to provide them with the best possible cloud services for their needs.

He emphasizes that the cloud offers more opportunities than ever before because it is more accessible and because there is a strong development community that can solve a vast range of business challenges.

The full interview with Anton Herbst can be watched below.