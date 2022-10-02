Cesspit of the Internet runs to South Africa for cover — quickly gets the boot

South African hosting provider Xneelo has kicked one of the Internet’s most hated websites off its cloud hosting platform.

8kun, formerly known as 8chan, is a haven for QAnon conspiracy theorists and anonymous extremists egging each other on with inflammatory, violent, and racist messages.

Racist diatribes linked to the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand were posted to 8kun hours before the gunman began his rampage.

Later that same year, another screed was posted to the site ahead of a shooting in an El Paso, Texas Walmart.

It has also been associated with the attack on the US Capitol Building in Washington DC on 6 January 2021.

8kun community members reportedly openly discussed plans to storm the building, including debating how much violence they should use.

The racism on 8kun is not limited to antisemitism, Islamophobia, or anti-immigrant xenophobia — it also contains racism with a distinctly South African flavour.

In mid-September, Internet investigator Ron Guilmette contacted MyBroadband after tracing one of 8kun’s IP addresses to South Africa.

MyBroadband previously worked with Guilmette to expose nefarious activity spanning South Africa and the rest of the continent, most notably the Great African IP Address Heist.

Internet Protocol (IP) addresses are unique numbers that allow networked computers to communicate with one another.

Public addresses that enable communication over the Internet are assigned through five regional registries.

Each registry maintains a public database showing to whom blocks of IP addresses were allocated, together with their contact information and business address.

This is how it was possible to see that one of the addresses 8kun.top used, 169.239.129.107, likely came from South Africa and was sub-allocated to a New Zealand-based hosting company called Zappie Host.

Zappie Host’s website confirmed that it resells cloud hosting servers in New Zealand, South Africa, and Chile.

However, Guilmette’s interactions with Zappie Host dated back over a month before it started hosting 8kun.

He had alerted the company that it was relaying traffic to 8kun via a peering relationship with a Vancouver, Washington company unimaginatively called Vanwatech (alias Orcatech).

Vanwatech provides 8kun and extremist website The Daily Stormer security and content delivery services. It also recently started providing services to Kiwifarms, a site accused of allowing users to coordinate harassment campaigns.

As part of his campaign to “de-peer” Vanwatech, Guilmette contacted Zappie Host on 3 August 2022.

Peering refers to the logical and physical interconnection of two networks, allowing them to exchange traffic freely.

Guilmette alerted Zappie Host that their peering with Vanwatech facilitated traffic to 8kun and Daily Stormer.

Thinking a New Zealand company may be swayed by an attack that hit close to home, he specifically noted that 8kun distributed the Christchurch shooter’s manifesto.

Zappie Host’s technical support head Adam Berger responded just over four hours later.

“Thank you for the report, we will investigate this internally,” he said.

However, nothing happened.

Guilmette followed up on 15 August, and Berger responded to say that Zappie Host needs a legal takedown notice before taking action.

Paraphrasing, Berger said they could not be judge or jury over what was illegal content. His response also suggested they would only take action against sites hosted on their own network, not peers.

Rather than waste more time with Berger, Guilmette went over his head to Zappie Host’s upstream provider, Global Secure Layer (GSL Networks), in Australia.

Within hours, GSL had blocked the IP addresses in question.

Although it didn’t bring the sites down, it peeled back a layer of obfuscation, revealing several possible locations hosting 8kun.

After playing whack-a-mole with the sites for weeks, 8kun reappeared at Zappie Host — only this time, the New Zealand company was hosting them directly via a South African IP address.

At the same time, 8kun.top pointed to two other IP addresses — one in Ukraine and the other in Russia.

Guilmette ultimately traced the hosts behind these to the Netherlands and Finland.

Working with journalists in those countries, they got the sites shut down.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, MyBroadband had run a trace on the Zappie Host IP address and found that traffic to 8kun was routed via Xneelo’s network.

Xneelo investigated and confirmed that Zappie Host was indeed a downstream customer and that 8kun violated its terms of service.

“We have been in contact with said reseller, and we will be suspending the site [immediately] as it breaches our Acceptable Use Policy (AUP),” an Xneelo spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“In future, any member of the public can appeal to ISPA directly following the takedown notice procedure. This makes it possible for a hosting provider to act in the best interest of the public,” it stated.

“However, in this case the site is a clear contravention of our AUP, so the suspension can proceed without a takedown notice.”

MyBroadband contacted Zappie Host for comment, and Berger said they acted and removed the client as soon as they were alerted to the issue.

“With zero delays or hesitation,” he added.

When MyBroadband challenged Berger on this assertion, pointing to Guilmette’s emails dating back to the start of August, he offered a mea culpa.

“At the time, I totally mistakenly misunderstood the recent laws that were put in place here locally in New Zealand,” stated Berger.

However, he still claimed that they removed Vanwatech from their network “after better learning that New Zealand has sanctioned these websites due to the Christchurch shootings”.

This is curious, as MyBroadband has seen GSL Networks’ email to Guilmette stating that they had blocked Vanwatech’s IP address ranges — not that they had asked Zappie Host to de-peer them.

“I hope you can appreciate that we are trying to do ‘the right thing within legal grounds,’ which is exactly what we try to do with every client,” Berger said.

“Guilmette made some really good points and as a matter of fact [is] better educated [than] us on this (very) complex case.”

The coordinated cross-border strike on 8kun and Daily Stormer brought the sites offline. However, it only lasted until Vanwatech found new hosts willing to take them on as a client.

Asked about 8kun’s brief downtime, Guilmette said most companies don’t want anything to do with sites like it.

“Over time, I and others have managed to get this racist, sexist, misogynistic, antisemitic, and homophobic website disconnected from numerous different Internet companies,” Guilmette told MyBroadband.

“Most companies don’t want to have anything to do with this stuff once they become aware that they are helping to move packets to and from it, but there will always be exceptions,” he said.

“Either greed or an extremist free speech ideology always motivates some unscrupulous Internet companies to take them on once they have been disconnected from their prior service providers. So the chase goes on.”

MyBroadband contacted 8kun owner Jim Watkins for comment, but he did not respond by the time of publication.

