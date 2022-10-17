What’s Next — Julian Liebenberg unpacks BCX’s partnership with Alibaba Cloud

Julian Liebenberg is the Chief of Cloud Platform Solutions at BCX and has more than three decades of experience in the ICT sector.

Liebenberg has a talent for contextualising large services-based deals in simple business language and has a personal philosophy rooted in empowering people to achieve more than they thought possible.

His specialities include Sales and Marketing, Solutions, Design and Facilitation, Strategy Design and Execution, Public Relations and Communications, and Business Management.

In this episode of What’s Next, Julian Liebenberg discusses how BCX’s partnership with Alibaba will give customers access to Alibaba’s cloud infrastructure technology.

He also explains why cloud computing is such a vital technology for modern businesses and how far the technology’s capabilities have come in recent years.

Liebenberg notes a strong correlation between business growth and adopting cloud technology, as more than half of the companies BCX surveyed that showed strong growth were using cloud technology.

He also predicts that in the coming years, more customers will adopt cloud technology, and explains that businesses like BCX can answer their question of whether to go into the public or private cloud.

The full interview with Julian Liebenberg can be found below.