Teraco finishes first phase of new hyperscale data centre

South Africa’s biggest data centre provider Teraco has completed the first phase of its new hyperscale data centre dubbed JB4 at its Bredell Campus in Ekurhuleni, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Teraco said the new facility would be one of the largest single-site data centres on the African continent once finished, helping to support growing demand by enterprises and cloud providers for data centre capacity.

The finished first phase includes 30,000m2 of building structure, 8,000m2 of data hall space divided into eight equally-sized sections, and 19 megawatts (MW) of critical power load.

The building structure space will be doubled in phase 2. Once completed, it will be serviced by 80MW of utility power supply and have a critical power load of 50W.

Teraco said the addition of JB4 takes its facilities’ total critical power load across all campuses in South Africa to 126MW.

The facility has multiple fibre paths to the Teraco Isando Campus connectivity hub (JB1/JB3), around 20 kilometres away.

Teraco also said that JB4 was built in line with global hyperscale requirements and international compliance standards.

“JB4 offers highly resilient and secure colocation facilities in line with Teraco’s long-term vision of enabling digital transformation across Africa,” the company stated.

“JB4 represents a strategic addition to Platform Teraco, offering enterprises and cloud providers a scalable platform for IT infrastructure deployment while sustaining performance, reliability, security, and the most comprehensive network choice.”

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo said the facility would dramatically extend the company’s capacity in South Africa at a time when the company continued to see significant growth.

He explained that hyperscale requirements in the region had expanded due to increased demand for cloud services in Africa.

“The continued increase of cloud adoption in Africa is also being enabled by investments in critical infrastructure, including hyperscale data centre facilities such as JB4,” he said.

“This will enable global cloud clients to service the South African market and the rest of the sub-Saharan African region.”