What’s Next in Cloud — BCX executive Liziwe Maseko on the state of digital transformation in South Africa

Liziwe Maseko is the BCX Executive for Digital Software Engineering.

Maseko has a strong performance history as a business leader and boasts extensive experience leading and managing various IT functions.

She has been instrumental in developing, managing, and launching multiple market-leading IT products to deliver revenue and growth targets for large customer bases.

Maseko has also demonstrated major expertise in supporting companies to maximise their investments, reduce their costs, and increase their efficiencies.

In this What’s Next in Cloud interview, Maseko talks about the state of the South African ICT landscape and how this has evolved over the years.

She then discusses what 4IR means for South Africa, and unpacks the current adoption rate of digital transformation projects in the country.

Maseko also details the challenges South African businesses face with their digital transformation efforts, and how these obstacles can be overcome.

The full interview with Liziwe Maseko is below.