What’s Next — Dr Karen Luyt discusses the critical success factors for digital transformation

Dr Karen Luyt is a Consultant for Digital Transformation at BCX.

She has held various positions in her 32-year career – from development and specialist roles to several management positions – and has extensive international experience in regions like the UK, Spain, and Australia.

Luyt has also been active in the Doctoral Programme of the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) — both as a lecturer and as an MBA and Doctoral-level supervisor.

In this episode of What’s Next, Luyt discusses why digital transformation has not yet been achieved by all organisations — even though it has been a key topic of discussion for many years.

She then explains how organisations can accomplish their radical digital transformation goals by approaching this journey practically.

Lastly, Luyt details the critical success factors of the digital transformation journey — and how BCX can help businesses achieve them.

The full interview with Luyt can be watched below.