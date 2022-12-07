Open Access Data Centres building three core data centres for South Africa

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) has announced the launch of data centres in Lagos, Nigeria and Johannesburg, South Africa.

The company said it is also completing the phase 2 expansion of its Durban facility, and is busy building two new data centres in Cape Town.

“OADC Lagos is our flagship data centre, offering tailored hosting/colocation solutions and high-availability interconnection to existing internet exchange points in Lagos,” said OADC CEO Dr Ayotunde Coker.

“It also hosts the landing of Google’s 144 Terabit per second Equiano cable, delivering an open-access gateway to hyperscale international connectivity, and as such playing a crucial role in meeting Nigeria’s future international connectivity needs.”

The WIOCC-owned data centre provider also said that it had deployed a new core data centre to serve the cloud ecosystem in Isando, Johannesburg.

“Configured with an initial 1,600 square metres of IT white space and up to 7MW of site load, OADC JNB1 has significant expansion capacity, enabling growth in line with client demand to 3,000 square metres and 15MW.”

Its two new OADC data centres in Cape Town will be operational shortly, with one coming online in Rondebosch in December, and the second at Brackenfell in January 2023.

“Both facilities have been configured with an initial 1,000+ square metres of IT white space, can be scaled up to 800+ racks as demand grows and have site loads of up to 5MW and 3MW, respectively,” OADC said.

“Phase 2 of OADC Durban will also be operational by mid-December 2022, adding a further 110 racks at this strategically important facility where the international 2Africa submarine cable is scheduled to land in January 2023.”

WIOCC Group is a carrier with shareholdings in several African undersea cables.

It is also a landing partner for Google’s Equiano cable and Facebook’s 2Africa cable on the continent.

The company began its life as a vehicle for investing in the Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System (EASSy).

It remains the largest shareholder in the undersea cable, owning just under 30% of the system’s current 10Tbps design capacity.

WIOCC is jointly owned by African Capital Alliance (ACA) and ten major African telcos:

BoFiNet, Botswana

ONATEL, Burundi

Djibouti Telecom, Djibouti

Telkom, Kenya

Lesotho Communications Authority, Lesotho

TMCEL, Mozambique

Dalkom Somalia, Somalia

Zantel, Tanzania

Uganda Telecom, Uganda

TelOne, Zimbabwe

