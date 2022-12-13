Vantage begins construction on second Johannesburg data centre campus

Vantage Data Centers has announced the construction of a second campus in Johannesburg (JNB2), and the first building will offer 20MW of critical IT capacity across 33,000 square meters of hall space.

The JNB2 campus will be located in Isando — approximately 17km from its JNB1 campus and less than 2km from the NAPAfrica Internet exchange point.

“South Africa continues to be a cornerstone for Vantage’s EMEA growth outside of continental Europe,” Vantage Data Centers’ EMEA president, Antoine Boniface, said.

“Investing in a second campus is a testament to our commitment to the region and our customers who have business requirements to be in this high-demand market.”

Vantage Data Centers says the campus’ first building — a two-story data centre — will be operational by mid-2024, and the company is repurposing an existing warehouse for the initial phase.

The facility will offer renewable energy options through Vantage’s Power Purchase Agreement with SolarAfrica to limit its carbon footprint and maintain energy-efficient operations while minimising water use.

Customers can also opt to use power provided by the Ekurhuleni Municipality, combined with a dedicated on-site, high-voltage substation.

The facility will be cooled using a closed-loop chilled water system and feature integrated economiser capabilities to reduce compressor energy based on outside temperatures.

Regarding security, Vantage’s JNB2 facility will have an on-site security operations centre with 24/7 patrols, 365 days a year.

It will also feature CCTV surveillance at all access points and multi-level authentication and access controls for employees, customers, and visitors.

Vantage provided an update on its JNB1 campus in Midrand, saying that the next phase is currently under construction and is expected to begin operations in early 2024.