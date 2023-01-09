Africa Data Centres and INX-ZA launch free remote peering

Africa Data Centres has announced that it is now offering remote peering through its partnership with INX-ZA, allowing customers to use any network service provider’s infrastructure to reach Internet exchange points (IXPs).

INX-ZA — a division of the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) of South Africa — operates neutral, community-run IXPs.

Africa Data Centres’ partnership with INX-ZA brings free peering from its facilities to the Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX) and Cape Town Internet Exchange (CINX).

The data centre provider says the offering will make multi-region peering more accessible, efficient, and easier to manage.

Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres, explains that remote peering will let customers correct directly to IXPs without needing new infrastructure or equipment.

“Having this ability not only reduces capital expenditure and complexity. Deployments can be achieved in a matter of minutes rather than months,” Durvasula said.

“By using a remote peering provider or organisations in every industry can add scalable bandwidth capacity on flexible terms to access a wide range of IXs.”

“The company in question will still need its own autonomous systems number in order to peer with other members but will maintain full control over peering and routing policies,” he added.

Durvasula said Africa Data Centre’s remote peering introduction lays the foundation for more South African businesses to peer at International IXPs.

Through connections to both JINX and CINX, Internet service providers and other entities can peer in a free and simplified manner.

Africa Data Centres will act as the channel between its customers and INX-ZA.

In addition, Durvasula said customers can apply to INX-ZA for ports via the same means as always, and Africa Data Centres will cover port and cross-connect costs.

“This next step makes sense to us and takes our relationship with INX-ZA to a new level while saving our customers time and money. It’s a win-win situation,” Durvasula said.

Now read: Cloud explosion in South Africa