Huge Microsoft outage — affecting Teams, Outlook, Microsoft 365, Azure

Microsoft users worldwide are reporting an outage on the company’s cloud services, including Microsoft 365, Teams, and Outlook.

MyBroadband readers who use the company’s cloud platform reported that some Azure connectivity is also affected.

At the time of publication, the Azure system status portal indicated that all systems were functioning.

The page would also sometimes fail to load while trying to refresh automatically.

However, attempting to log into Outlook.com resulted in a server timeout error.

“We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273,” Microsoft said in a statement on Twitter.

Outage tracking site Downdetector showed a surge in reports from just before 09:00 on Wednesday.

Twitter was also flooded with reports from users saying they could not access any Microsoft cloud services.

“What’s up with MSTeams today? Did Microsoft layoff the wrong folks or something?” one user posted

“@MSFT365Status Outlook, Web Mail, Teams, Office365 portal are not working. Any outage on Microsoft India DCs?” said another, suggesting the issue does not only affect the Middle East and Africa.

“Looks like a fairly expansive #Microsoft #Outage here in AsiaPac at present impacting MS Teams, Exchange Online, aspects of Azure etc. (And even the Azure status indicator page is slow to load as at 1739hrs AEST),” Twitter user Geoffrey Bowman said.

MyBroadband contacted Microsoft for comment, and we will update this article if we receive feedback.

Update — 10:15: Microsoft says it has identified a possible cause. “We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://msft.it/6011eAYPc or on SHD under MO502273.”

Clicking the above link resulted in a server timeout at the time of publication.

