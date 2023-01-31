Payfast owner pumping R500 million into South African platform

Payfast owner Network International has announced a R500 million investment to deploy processing capabilities in South Africa.

Its cloud-based, integrated payment suite for merchants, banks, fintechs and mobile network operators will be hosted and operated in South Africa from June 2023.

Network International acquired DPO Group on 1 October 2021 for R3.5 billion, which included PayGate, Payfast, and SiD Secure EFT.

It consolidated the three companies under the “Payfast” brand earlier this year.

The company says its platform currently processes over four million transactions per day and over $60 billion of digital transactions a year.

“What we are doing now is bringing Southern Africa its very own on-soil cloud hosted version,” said Network International regional managing director Chris Wood.

“The strategic decision to invest significantly in on-soil processing capability is in support of the ever-growing need for localisation and the directives of the Reserve Bank of South Africa.”

Network International noted that the South African Reserve Bank published a requirement in 2021 that all transaction data in the payments ecosystem should be processed and stored within the borders of South Africa.

The platform will be hosted in South Africa using Amazon Web Services’ African region.

“We see the Network South Africa platform investment as an important strategic step forward in becoming a truly local provider,” said Wood.

Now read: Money pouring into South African fintech and edtech companies