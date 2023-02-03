What’s Next – Wynand Theron discusses iTried’s Radius-as-a-service offering

Wynand Theron is the CEO and founder of iTried, an IT services and consulting company that helps start-ups, SMEs, and schools protect their cloud data.

Theron founded iTried to share his knowledge and passion with smaller organisations and help them build secure networks.

He gained this knowledge through years of working in the ICT, hospitality, and co-working sectors as an IT manager and entrepreneur.

This includes working at Nashua Mobile for several years before joining ECN and Workshop17.

Theron then founded iTried in August 2020, and it has been a tremendous success.

In this What’s Next interview, Theron discusses iTried’s latest developments — including the launch of ‘as-a-service’ products, which offer huge cost benefits to smaller businesses and schools.

One of these solutions is Radius-as-a-service, which allows businesses to manage their Wi-Fi and network security easily.

Theron then unpacks iTried’s plans to help its clients improve their security posture in 2023 amid rising cybersecurity threats.

He also talks about the effect of load-shedding on connectivity and explains how this downtime and unreliability is affecting South African businesses.

The full What’s Next interview with iTried CEO Wynand Theron is embedded below.