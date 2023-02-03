Top 5 data centre providers in South Africa

The growth of South Africa’s data centre industry is great news for businesses in the country as it allows them to host their services closer to the end user.

South Africa’s best data centre providers include Africa Data Centres, Teraco, Vantage, Telkom’s BCX, and MTN Business.

These providers have been investing heavily in South Africa and the rest of the African continent to bring their services closer to businesses and end users.

Teraco spearheaded South Africa’s carrier-neutral data centre revolution, and the list of companies with facilities in the country continues to grow.

One of the biggest investments in South Africa’s data centre market was Vantage Data Centres’ R15 billion Waterfall City facility, on which construction was completed in July 2022.

Africa Data Centres will also invest significant amounts in the market by expanding its Samrand facility.

Below is an overview of five of the best data centre providers in South Africa.

Teraco

Teraco Data Environments is South Africa’s biggest data centre provider and it is continuing to expand its capacity.

On 31 January 2023, it was revealed that the provider had raised R11.8 billion in funding to assist with its expansion plans and power build-out.

The company recently completed construction on phase 1 of its hyperscale data centre dubbed JB4 at its Bredell Campus in Ekurhuleni.

It said that the facility would be one of the largest single-site data centres in Africa and features 8,000 square metres of data hall space and 19MW of critical power load.

Teraco said the addition of JB4 takes its facilities’ total critical power load across all campuses in South Africa to 126MW.

Within days of the provider announcing the completion of JB4’s first phase, it announced that it had broken ground on a new facility at its Isando Campus in Ekurhuleni.

Dubbed JB5, the facility will boast 30MW of critical IT load and is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

While Teraco didn’t reveal the cost of the build, CEO Jan Hnizdo previously told MyBroadband that such builds cost billions.

Africa Data Centres

Africa Data Centres has one of the few tier 4-certified facilities in Africa in its Samrand data centre, which it acquired from Standard Bank in 2020.

The data centre has 30MW of power and sufficient space to allow for significant expansion.

Recently, the provider launched free remote peering in partnership with INX-ZA. The partnership brings free peering from INX-ZA’s Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX) and Cape Town Internet Exchange (CINX).

The launch means that Africa Data Centre customers can use any network service provider’s infrastructure to reach Internet exchange points.

Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers announced the commencement of construction on its second Johannesburg (JNB2) campus in December 2022.

Located in Isando, the JNB2 campus will offer renewable energy options through Vantage’s Power Purchase Agreement with SolarAfrica to limit its carbon footprint.

The provider opened its first African data centre — JNB1 — just five months earlier after construction commenced in 2021.

Situated in Waterfall City, Midrand, the data centre boasts 16MW of critical IT capacity across 12,000 square meters of hall space.

Vantage said the campus would provide 80MW of IT capacity over 60,000 square meters once fully developed.

BCX

Telkom-owned BCX has 12 data centres across the country.

Its new Centurion headquarters opened in 2017 and features 36,000 square metres of office space and a 2,500 square metre warehouse.

BCX’s data centres’ ratings vary from tier 2 to tier 4, with its three higher-tier facilities located in Midrand, Gauteng, and Bellville.

Two of its tier 3 facilities are located in Centurion, with the third in Bellville. Its tier 2 data centres are distributed across South Africa as follows:

KwaZulu-Natal (3)

Cape Town (1)

Century City (1)

Crown Mines, Johannesburg (1)

MTN Business

MTN Business provides data centre colocation services for some of Africa’s largest enterprises, including companies in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

It has data centres in several African nations, including Cameroon‚ South Africa‚ Nigeria‚ Kenya‚ and Uganda. The plan is to have a data centre in each market where it has a presence.

MTN Business says its data centres are state-of-the-art, giving companies in Africa immediate access to its network.

The telecoms company says its customers receive the following benefits:

Stringent security features and policies to safeguard data;

A range of geographic locations from which to choose;

Sole access to the MTN equipment they use;

Guaranteed network performance, integrity, speed and reliability; and,

Reduced costs through accurate hosting billing.

