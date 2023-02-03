Massive RSAWeb outage — fibre restored, cloud hosting and mobile still offline

Internet and hosting provider RSAWeb reports that it has restored connectivity for most of its fibre customers.

However, its cloud hosting environment and mobile access point name (APN) remain offline two days after a “major incident” took down its network.

“We have observed a large number of previously affected customers have successfully established connections, and their fibre internet services are stable. Our engineers continue to monitor,” RSAWeb stated.

“The Engineering team continues to work on Mobile APN, Cloud and PBX services restoration.”

Customers who rely on RSAWeb’s hosting services were knocked offline, and those on its cloud platform remain offline.

Several prominent websites were affected, including news and radio station websites.

The outage also took down smart alarm service Olarm.

On Thursday morning, Olarm said all its services except its Vodacom legacy APN had been restored. This affects less than 8% of installed devices, Olarm said.

MyBroadband contacted RSAWeb for comment, and it assured it would provide detailed feedback once the incident was resolved.

The company’s customers have taken to platforms like Twitter and the MyBroadband forum to voice their frustration.

“If you really care about your customers, make it easy for us to transfer domains to another service provider so that we can start receiving and sending emails again,” one user posted in the early hours of Friday morning.

“They’ve got plenty to explain. Our directors want to move, and it is a R500,000 a month client that they might lose if they do not please and explain very quickly,” another posted on the MyBroadband forum.

“Was asked today to start looking at other guys to move all of our business over too.”