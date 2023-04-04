What it costs to host a small business website in South Africa

Having a website to promote and sell products and services, and provide potential customers with a contact point, is vital for businesses of all sizes. Small South African companies have a range of hosting providers from which to choose.

Important considerations to make when choosing a hosting provider include the cost of the service, the level of support the provider offers, and features such as website builders, databases, email addresses, and storage space.

It is essential that companies choose the correct service for their needs to ensure they get reliable performance and resources that meet their requirements.

MyBroadband compared entry-level web hosting packages from Absolute Hosting, Afrihost, Domains.co.za, Register Domain, and Xneelo to get an idea of what companies can expect to pay a local provider to host a basic website.

Regarding customer ratings, Xneelo takes the top spot with a rating of 4.68 out of five stars on HelloPeter. It is followed by Domains.co.za with 3.87 out of five.

Absolute Hosting scores 2.91 out of five, and Register Domain SA is rated 3.39 out of five. Afrihost carries the lowest rating at 1.51 out of five.

However, it should be noted that Afrihost offers a broad range of products in addition to its hosting service. Most of the HelloPeter reviews for Afrihost relate to its Internet service provider offerings.

Absolute Hosting’s package is the cheapest among those compared. It charges R23.00 a month and includes the SitePro website-building tool.

Although it offers much less storage than competitor plans that include website building tools, it still features a decent number of email accounts, MySQL databases, and domains.

Register Domain’s Basic package is the next cheapest at R59 per month and offers 5GB storage, 5 databases, 50 email accounts, and 5 domains.

Xneelo is the only provider in this comparison that charges an additional fee for its site builder — R39 monthly. Adding the site builder to its Basic package makes it the most expensive of the lot at R138 a month.

The package offers 5GB of storage, 100 email accounts, five MySQL-backed databases, and ten domains.

While Afrihost’s Bronze Pro plan costs R105.00 monthly, it allocates the most email accounts. It also includes its website builder fee in its pricing.

The package provides 4GB storage, 500 email accounts, 20 MySQL databases, and one domain.

Domains.co.za’s Sitebuilder Lite plan offers 10GB of storage, 100 email accounts, five MySQL databases, and five domains for R119.00 monthly.

A summary of the packages compared is provided in the table below.

Website hosting price comparison Feature Absolute Hosting DirectAdmin SSD Iridium Register Domain SA Basic Xneelo Basic Afrihost Bronze Pro Domains.co.za Sitebuilder Lite Storage 750MB 5GB 5GB 4GB 10GB Email accounts 30 50 100 500 100 MySQL databases 5 5 5 20 5 Number of domains 5 5 10 1 5 Website builder Included (SitePro) Included R39.00/month Included Included Price per month R23.00 R59.00 R99.00 R105.00 R119.00

Now read: Nvidia unveils new AI chips coming to Amazon, Google, and Microsoft cloud services