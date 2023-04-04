Western Digital hit by hackers — customer cloud data possibly exposed

Storage hardware manufacturer Western Digital has revealed it suffered a data breach due to a cyberattack late last month.

The confirmation comes after several users complained about being unable to access their files stored on the Western Digital My Cloud service since Saturday, 1 April 2023.

The company said it identified a “network security incident” in which an unauthorised third-party gained access to “a number” of its systems on 26 March 2023.

“Upon discovery of the incident, the company implemented incident response efforts and initiated an investigation with the assistance of leading outside security and forensic experts,” Western Digital stated.

“This investigation is in its early stages, and Western Digital is coordinating with law enforcement authorities.”

Western Digital said early indications from the investigation show that certain data from its systems could have been exfiltrated.

That potentially means customers’ private files stored on the My Cloud service might have been stolen.

The company said it was implementing proactive measures to secure its business operations, including taking some systems and services offline.

At the time of publication, the My Cloud service status page showed that cloud, proxy, web, authenticate, emails, and push notification services were unavailable.

“As part of its remediation efforts, Western Digital is actively working to restore impacted infrastructure and services,” the company said.

“While Western Digital is focused on remediating this security incident, it has caused and may continue to cause disruption to parts of the company’s business operations.”

Western Digital is yet to confirm the nature of the attack.

