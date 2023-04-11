Best managed dedicated server providers in South Africa

Several dedicated server products are available to South Africans looking for a managed service they can use for their online business or to develop and release an app.

While cloud hosting services are flexible and reliable, they can become quite expensive depending on your needs. Managed dedicated servers can be more affordable while offering excellent uptimes.

There are also cheaper alternatives to managed dedicated servers, including virtual private servers (VPS) and shared hosting services.

However, shared hosting is more suitable for basic websites and, in most cases, doesn’t provide the same traffic allowance or performance levels.

Dedicated servers can generally provide better performance than virtual private servers. However, entry-level dedicated server pricing is much higher than a VPS.

The most important factors to consider when choosing a managed dedicated server provider include server hardware, monthly traffic allowances, cost, and the level of support provided.

Server hardware features include the central processing unit (CPU) specifications, RAM, and the type and amount of storage.

While some providers may offer larger amounts of storage, mechanical hard disk drives (HDDs) have slower access speeds than solid-state drives (SSDs)

Managed dedicated server comparison

MyBroadband compared managed dedicated servers from various South African providers regarding pricing and specifications.

Providers used for the comparison include 1-Grid, Afrihost, Host Africa, Xneelo, Register Domain, and RSAWeb.

Xneelo’s managed server option is the cheapest at R1,490 a month. It features a quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 500GB of SSD storage, and a 2TB traffic allowance.

The next most affordable option is through Host Africa. It sells a managed dedicated server product featuring 8GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage for R1,500 a month.

Host Africa’s managed server option doesn’t limit monthly traffic. It is one of two providers listed in the comparison that offers unlimited traffic.

Afrihost sells a managed dedicated server with 8GB of RAM, 2TB of hard drive storage, and a 4TB monthly traffic allowance for R1,870 a month.

1-Grid’s managed dedicated server offers the highest memory allocation with 32GB of RAM for R2,699 per month. The provider limits traffic to 4TB a month, and the server includes 2TB of HDD storage.

RSAWeb and Register Domain offer the most expensive managed dedicated server products at R2,822 and R2,999, respectively.

It should be noted that RSAWeb offers the lowest monthly traffic allowance of the lot at 500GB. However, its hardware features 16GB of RAM.

On the other hand, Register Domain’s product is the only one in the comparison to feature an eight-core CPU. The managed dedicated server features 16GB of RAM and 2TB of HDD storage.

The hosting provider also offers unlimited monthly traffic with its managed dedicated server products.

The specifications and pricing of several dedicated servers from South African providers are summarised in the table below.

Managed dedicated server pricing and specs Provider CPU RAM Storage Traffic allowance Price (monthly) Xneelo 4 cores 8GB 500GB SSD (software RAID 1) 2TB R1,490 Host Africa 4 cores 16GB 1TB SSD (2×500GB SSD) Unlimited R1,500 Afrihost 4 cores 8GB 2TB (2×1TB HDD) 4TB R1,870 1-Grid 4 cores 32GB 2TB (2×1TB HDD) 4TB R2,699 RSAWeb 4 cores 16GB 2TB (2×1TB HDD) 500GB R2,822 Register Domain SA 8 cores 16GB 2TB (2×1TB HDD) Unlimited R2,999

