Top data centre providers in South Africa

South Africa has seen a boom in data centre investments in recent years, with Africa Data Centres, BCX, Open Access Data Centres (OADC) and Teraco being among the top providers in the country.

Data centres provide South African businesses, hosting providers, and hyperscalers with a location and the necessary resources to house their infrastructure.

Internet Exchange providers also use them to host their infrastructure to allow networks to interconnect.

Data centres provide the power supply, resources, and rack and hall space for South African companies to store and operate their servers.

They need to be equipped with cooling and backup power systems to provide a robust service with little downtime.

Some of the most significant developments and investments in South Africa from BCX, Africa Data Centres, OADC, and Teraco are summarised below.

Africa Data Centres

Africa Data Centres has three robust facilities in South Africa — one in Cape Town and two in Johannesburg.

The provider’s Samrand facility is one of the only tier 4 facilities on the African continent. It has substantial room for expansion with access to 30MW of power supply to grow the facility.

“The facility itself is 6,000 square metres of white space. It currently has four data halls, and each of those halls can take around 600 racks,” Africa Data Centres group executive Angus Hay previously told MyBroadband.

Being a tier 4 facility, the data centre has a fully redundant infrastructure and offers the highest availability and performance.

The company launched free remote peering with INX-ZA in January 2023.

INX-ZA — a division of the Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) of South Africa — operates neutral, community-run Internet exchange points.

Its partnership with Africa Data Centres brings free peering from its facilities to the Johannesburg Internet Exchange (JINX) and Cape Town Internet Exchange (CINX).

The data centre provider said the offer would make multi-region peering more accessible, efficient, and easier to manage.

BCX

Telkom-owned BCX has 12 data centres in South Africa, including facilities in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Centurion, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Of these facilities, three are tier 3 data centres — two in Centurion and the third in Bellville.

The rest of its data centres are either tier 2 or 4 facilities, with the former being distributed across the country as follows:

KwaZulu-Natal (3)

Cape Town (1)

Century City (1)

Crown Mines, Johannesburg (1)

Its top-tier facilities are located in Midrand, Gauteng, and Bellville.

The company opened its new headquarters in Centurion, which features 36,000 square metres of office space and a 2,500 square metre warehouse, in 2017.

Open Access Data Centres

Open Access Data Centres is owned by the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC). Its chief marketing officer Mike Last recently told MyBroadband that OADC’s network of edge data centres reached 26 operational facilities in August 2022.

“In fact, with more new facilities coming up in September, we now have over 30 edge data centres operational in South Africa,” he stated.

He added that the data centre provider has plans to announce the availability of new core data centres in the country’s prominent business hubs.

The company announced the launch of its large-scale, open-access data centre network in Africa in May 2022, adding that its rollout will help support 5G rollouts and extensions on the continent.

Its data centre environment comprises a network of 0.5MW edge data centres that offer colocation, rooftop access, and high-speed network interconnectivity between facilities at up to 100Gbps on multiple routes.

OADC’s chief technical, Bob Wright, explained the need for more data centres in areas of Africa beyond major hubs.

“A presence in a single data centre is no longer sufficient to address a country or region,” Wright said.

“5G operators, ISPs and fibre operators are seeking cost-efficient ways to extend network reach into new markets, requiring network equipment to be securely housed in remote locations.”

Teraco

Teraco: A Digital Reality Company is the biggest data centre provider in South Africa, and the company continues to expand its capacity.

It completed construction on the first phase of its hyperscale facility at its Bredell Campus in Ekurhuleni in November 2022.

Dubbed JB4, Teraco said the new facility would be one of the largest single-site data centres on the continent once completed. It features 8,000m2 of data hall space with 19MW of critical power load housed in a 30,000m2 structure.

The facility will be serviced by 80MW of utility power supply once completed, with its critical power load reaching 50MW.

Within days of the provider announcing the completion of JB4’s first phase, it announced that it had broken ground on another facility at its Isando Campus in the same municipality.

Its latest development involved a loan of R11.8 billion to help Teraco with its expansion plans and power build-out. The provider announced that it had raised the funds in January 2023.

