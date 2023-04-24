Best affordable website hosting in South Africa

Websites are an essential branding and marketing tool for South African businesses, and companies in the country can get affordable hosting packages from various providers.

This includes local companies like Afrihost, Axxess, Absolute Hosting, Cybersmart, Domains.co.za, and Register Domain SA.

For those with some programming skills, Microsoft-owned code hosting platform Github also offers a free basic website hosting option called Github Pages.

While small businesses often rely on social media platforms for marketing, entrusting your online presence to them can be risky.

Platforms like Facebook and Instagram can ban for a range of reasons with limited recourse actions available, or your account could get hacked and take months to recover.

Therefore, an affordable website hosting solution may be more viable for many businesses in South Africa.

Some of the best affordable website hosting providers available to South African businesses are listed below.

Afrihost

Afrihost offers a range of Linux and Windows shared hosting packages with prices ranging from R59 to R657 a month.

The plans offer varying storage space allocations, email accounts, and MySQL databases. All of the packages allow for unlimited website traffic.

Customers get access to Afrihost’s Website Control Panel, which provides an interface for configuring your hosting to meet your requirements.

Axxess

Axxess’ range of Linux and Windows shared hosting packages are priced from R49 to R545 a month, and its tiers offer unlimited website traffic.

They also include a Hosting Control Panel designed for simplified site management, and the provider has over 100 domains available, with .co.za, .online, .store, and .site domains being free of charge.

It allows customers to create a new domain, transfer their existing domain, opt for hosting only, or register and transfer domains in bulk.

Absolute Hosting

Absolute Hosting sells various WordPress, Linux DirectAdmin, Windows, and cPanel hosting products in South Africa.

Pricing for the hosting packages start at R6.90 a month and top out at R75.90 a month.

All of its plans include several benefits, including:

SSD storage;

Daily backups;

Expert support; and,

A secure web hosting environment.

Cybersmart

Cybersmart offers three shared cPanel hosting packages with prices ranging from R49 to R139 a month.

The cheapest plan provides 10GB of SSD storage, 30 email accounts, and unlimited bandwidth, while the top-tier package ups the SSD storage to 80GB and lifts the limit on email accounts.

“Preinstalled scripts included with our web hosting plans make life much easier by allowing you to install any popular application/software without any prior web hosting knowledge,” it says.

Domains.co.za

Domains.co.za’s web hosting packages range in price from R99 to R269 a month, with storage allocations ranging from 10GB to 60GB.

The provider uses SSDs for storage, and all of its plans feature daily backups and allow for unlimited website traffic.

Domains.co.za also offers website migration assistance and free .co.za, .org.za, .net.za, .web.za, and .online domains.

Register Domain SA

Register Domain SA has four web hosting packages on offer, all of which offer unlimited website traffic.

The cheapest plan costs R49 a month, with prices reaching R225 per month for its Premier package, which lets customers host up to 50 websites.

The company says its web hosting offerings are ideal for personal and business use, and its packages include a free-to-use website builder.

GitHub Pages

GitHub offers free basic website hosting for the technically capable with Pages, which takes HTML, CSS, and JavaScript files directly from a repository on GitHub.

It can then optionally run the files through a Jekyll build process and publish the website.

There are three types of GitHub Pages sites: project, user, and organisation pages.

Project sites are connected to a specific project hosted on GitHub, such as a JavaScript library or a recipe collection. In contrast, user and organisation sites are linked to a specific account or organisation on GitHub.com.

