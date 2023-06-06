What’s Next — Africa Data Centres CEO Tesh Durvasula on how they became an industry leader

In this What’s Next interview, Africa Data Centres CEO Tesh Durvasula meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss the company’s journey to becoming an industry leader in the data centre and hosting industry.

Durvasula is an experienced CEO who specialises in digital infrastructure.

He served as the Vice President of the Internet Services Division at AboveNet Communications from 1997 until 2002 — when he co-founded NYC Connect.

Serving as NYC Connect COO for five years, Durvasula then joined Telx as its Chief Marketing and Business Officer, before taking on the same role at Quality Technology Services (QTS).

Durvasula then moved to CyrusOne in 2012, where he worked for ten years as the company’s CCO. He was appointed President of CyrusOne Europe in 2018, and President and CEO of CyrusOne in 2020.

Durvasula was responsible for driving sales growth and leading significant acquisitions worth over $1 billion while in the role, and grew CyrusOne’s annual revenue from $221 million to $1 billion.

He was appointed as the CEO of Africa Data Centres at the beginning of 2022 and has demonstrated excellent leadership and generated exceptional value for the company.

What’s Next interview

Durvasula begins the interview by talking about Africa Data Centres’ journey to becoming a leading data centre provider in Africa.

He discusses the biggest challenges along this journey and explains how Africa’s data centre industry compares to the rest of the world.

Durvasula also unpacks the impact of remote and hybrid working on how organisations are using Africa Data Centres’ offerings.

He concludes the interview with insight into the biggest trends in the data centre industry and touches on Africa Data Centres’ plans for the future.

The full What’s Next interview with Africa Data Centres CEO Tesh Durvasula is below.