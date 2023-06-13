What’s Next in Cloud — Stone He explains how Huawei Cloud supports e-commerce in South Africa

In this episode of What’s Next in Cloud, Stone He — President of Huawei Cloud in Southern Africa — discusses how Huawei Cloud supports e-commerce businesses in the region.

He is an experienced ICT leader in the African market who has worked in Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Innovation through Technology.

Previously the Managing Director of the Huawei Telkom Key Account in South Africa from April 2012 to April 2017, He took on the role of CEO of Huawei Kenya until August 2020 — after which he was appointed to his current position.

According to He, Huawei Cloud’s business model is simple: Create value through strategic partnerships.

What’s Next interview

In this What’s Next in Cloud interview, He discusses how Huawei Cloud supports e-commerce businesses in Southern Africa.

He explains why, unlike in previous years, global e-commerce revenue and growth rates didn’t rise in 2022.

He then provides advice on how businesses can leverage Huawei Cloud to stand out from the crowd and grow their online sales — even in tough economic times.

He also explains how Huawei Cloud caters to businesses of all sizes and concludes the interview by predicting how e-commerce will evolve.

The full interview with Stone He can be watched below.