Cloud & Security Conference 2023 — BCX’s Jan Bouwer on the opportunities for cloud growth in Africa

Jan Bouwer is the Chief of Digital Platform Solutions at BCX and was a speaker at the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

Bouwer started his career as an IT professional at a leading iron and steel manufacturing company before joining Andersen Consulting, and then Accenture.

He had an impressive 23-year career as a Management Consultant at Accenture and served as managing director for 13 of those years.

During his time at Accenture, Bouwer was responsible for the Health and Public Sector business within South Africa and was involved in many multi-year IT transformation projects.

Bouwer joined BCX in 2017 to lead its transformational solutions and pre-sales department.

He held several other senior executive positions at the company — including the Managing Executive for Enterprise Application Solutions — before taking on his current position.

Cloud & Security Conference 2023

At the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023, Bouwer unpacked the cloud growth opportunities in Africa.

He highlighted that according to the World Economic Forum, Africa will constitute 20% of the global population by 2030.

Additionally, the USA International Trade Administration forecasts that Africa will surpass half a billion e-commerce users by 2025 — equating to a 17% compound annual growth rate.

“By combining the continent’s soaring population with improvements in technology, infrastructure, trade, health, and education, Africa could be this century’s economic growth powerhouse,” said Bouwer.

To achieve this, Bouwer added, companies must bridge the digital divide through the large-scale adoption of the latest technologies — like the cloud — as well as the acquisition of key digital skills.

He then cited an IDC survey to show that South African CIOs are on board with expanding their cloud spend to leverage the exciting opportunities available in Africa.

Most of the executives surveyed forecast that their organisation’s cloud and hosting spending will increase by at least 10% over the next 12–24 months.

However, the same research also found that these CIOs face several challenges along this journey, including:

Security around cloud deployment.

Lack of executive alignment about the role of the cloud in digital transformation.

Lack of clarity on deployment mix for key workloads.

High public cloud costs and lack of visibility into the ROI.

BCX

Bouwer explained that through its positioning as a leading African systems integrator, BCX is expertly positioned to solve these challenges and help South African businesses expand their services across the continent.

“We have the unrivalled capability to bring the world’s leading hyperscaler technologies into the continent and offer them to our clients,” said Bouwer.

BCX also has a comprehensive partnership footprint in Africa and all of the appropriate ISO certifications to support its clients’ aggressive market penetration strategies.

“BCX is proud to say that we can truly provide end-to-end ICT solutions to our customers,” Bouwer concluded.

Click here to learn more about BCX’s Cloud services.