Cloud & Security Conference 2023 — Lee Syse on VMware’s exciting cloud solutions for South African businesses

Lee Syse is the Lead Cloud Solutions Architect for VMware’s Cloud Service Providers business in sub-Saharan Africa. Syse was a speaker at the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

In his position at VMware, Syse helps cloud service providers and brokers across Africa build cloud-centric business models that serve the growing need for hybrid cloud real estate.

He also helps define disruptive cloud-centric business solutions that enable the African VMware cloud provider base to deliver on the cloud’s positive disruptive benefits.

Syse is well-known in the local market for his practical advice and insights into the state of the cloud market.

He is passionate about training and partner enablement and uses his extensive technical knowledge to design, implement, and mobilize cloud provider networks’ cloud offerings.

Conference presentation

At the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023, Syse discussed how VMware offers exciting new cloud possibilities for South African businesses.

He began his presentation by using the metaphor of moving from a free-standing house to a sectional title home to explain the value of managed cloud services.

In this metaphor, self-managed VMware Cloud solutions were equated to a free-standing house. In contrast, sectional title homes represented the reduction of responsibilities for the homeowner when moving to a VMware cloud partner like AWS, Azure, Oracle, Google Cloud, or IBM Cloud.

Syse then highlighted another option for these businesses: VMware Cloud Verified.

“VMware Cloud Verified is a hidden gem that we offer that isn’t spoken about enough,” said Syse.

This solution comprises VMware working with hand-picked local partners who can each cater to modern ways of doing things within a South African context. These partners include:

BCX

Vodacom Business

Netlogix

Reflex Solutions

Silicon Sky

Vox

Network Platforms

Dimension Data

Gijima

Strategix

Routed

Saicom Voice Services

“Your business benefits from infrastructure and services that are specifically catered to the local market, ensuring you get the maximum value out of your VMware solutions,” stated Syse.

“We’ve built partnerships with various organizations we never thought we’d work with in the past,” he continued.

“This is because if we can be flexible and work across many different solutions and platforms, that is a win for us.”

Cross-Cloud Services

Syse also highlighted the power of VMware Cross-Cloud Services, which comprises a portfolio of cloud services that standardize how you build, operate, secure, and access different applications across any cloud provider.

“We have multiple products that do different things and are best suited for different clouds. This is not a bad thing,” said Syse.

Instead, he noted, by matching each solution with the most appropriate cloud platform, you will maximize the solution’s value.

With VMware Cross-Cloud Services, therefore, you get the best of both worlds – you reap the full benefits of the most suitable cloud platform for each application, while also using a standardized method to build, operate, access, and secure these apps.

“We have mastered each sliced environment, while removing the chaos that is often associated with multi-cloud systems,” said Syse.

This cloud chaos traditionally results in increased costs, slower operations, and reduced agility – but with VMware Cross-Cloud Services, this will no longer be a concern for your business.

Click here to learn more about VMware Cross-Cloud Services.