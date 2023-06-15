Cloud & Security Conference 2023 — Dr Angus Hay on sustainability in the data centre industry

Dr Angus Hay, Group Executive of IT and Strategic Partners for South Africa at Africa Data Centres, featured on a panel at the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

Hay oversees the commercial and operational development of the Africa Data Centre facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Born and educated in Johannesburg, South Africa, Hay has BSc (Eng) Elec and a PhD in digital transmission from the University of the Witwatersrand.

He served as the CTO of Transtel from 2001 to 2006 and then joined Neotel at its inception — he later also became this company’s CTO.

Following Neotel’s acquisition by Liquid Telecom in early 2017, Hay oversaw several major expansion projects at the latter company’s data centres.

Hay was also chair of the West Africa Cable System (WACS) management committee in 2012 and served as president of the SAIEE from 2010 to 2011.

Panel discussion

On the panel, Hay discussed the importance of continuous access to electricity when running a data centre business.

“One small energy failure in this industry can affect thousands of companies,” said Hay.

In South Africa, Africa Data Centres is considered to offer a critical service, which helps it deal with the load-shedding crisis.

This changes per region, though — in Nigeria, for example, Africa Data Centres worked with the free trade zone to build its own power station.

“In all cases, we’re focused on maintaining appropriate operational levels, and from a business continuity perspective, it is important for us to prepare for the worst-case scenario,” said Hay.

Energy efficiency

Hay highlighted that power cuts are not the only consideration when it comes to data centres and energy.

Sustainability is also a huge trend that these businesses are deeply focused on, as data centres consume approximately 2% of all global electricity demand.

“There is increasing pressure for data centres to be more efficient, and the reality is that it benefits all parties,” said Hay.

“Efficiency translates directly to cost, as the cost of electricity is a significant part of running a data centre.”

He presented examples of how Africa Data Centres is becoming more efficient — such as implementing controls that only run temperature regulation infrastructure when it is actually needed.

It is also working with its partners to build a 20MW solar power plant in South Africa to further reduce the company’s impact on the power grid.

“Our largest customers demand sustainability, and so we are investing in this,” said Hay.

LINX

Hay concluded the discussion by discussing Africa Data Centre’s new partnership with the London Internet Exchange (LINX).

“LINX is one of the world’s dominant exchanges and is a great addition to our existing relationships with many others,” said Hay.

He explained that Africa Data Centres maximises its access to each of these exchanges, and this provides significant industry benefits.

“The more exchanges we support, the more competition is introduced into the telecommunications market — ultimately driving costs down for our clients,” said Hay.

