Cloud & Security Conference 2023 — Synthesis’ Jonathan Sidney explains the benefits of platform engineering

Jonathan Sidney, the Cloud Platform Lead at Synthesis Software Technologies, featured on a panel at the MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference 2023.

Sidney is an avid DevOps and Platform evangelist who believes that cloud, DevOps, and Platform engineering are the best avenues to create an inclusive, happy, efficient, and effective environment in the workplace.

In his role at Synthesis, he always tries to get back to the basics — letting people do what they do best and enabling them to happily deliver real, measurable value to the world.

He lives by the mantra: It is not your duty to finish the work, but neither are you at liberty to neglect it.

Panel discussion

On the conference panel, Sidney unpacked what platform engineering is and why it is valuable.

He explains that, originally, tech teams were structured around specializations, and these teams were not good at communicating with each other.

“This would either result in massive delays, or underqualified employees learning how to do the task themselves — badly,” said Sidney.

Platform engineering attempts to solve this by encouraging specialized teams to contribute patterns and templates — called Internal Developer Platforms (IDPs) — for best practices that other teams can then consume.

“Simply put, platform engineering lets your rockstars build the templates so that anyone can use them in your organization,” said Sidney.

He highlighted the value of platform engineering and IDPs in the context of South Africa’s ICT skills shortage, as it prioritizes quality over quantity.

“IDPs allow enterprises to use rockstar knowledge without having a rockstar present,” said Sidney.

Collaborative mindset

Sidney then explained that balancing innovation and security is incredibly challenging — and may never be perfected — but IDPs can facilitate better communication that moves businesses closer to this goal.

“It is no longer enough to say ‘person x did it, it is their mistake’ — now you have a co-depositary that you can use to fix the issue,” said Sidney.

He added that these processes are assisted by the appropriate use of AI — which he labelled as “exciting and terrifying in equal measure.”

“The opportunities are surreal, and we’re looking at how we can integrate AI into our internal development processes,” said Sidney.

“We’re doing this with the mindset of only using AI if it improves people’s lives and unlocks value,” he added.

Click here to learn more about Synthesis.