Apple hikes iCloud prices in South Africa

Apple has hiked the prices of its 200GB and 2TB iCloud+ service in South Africa by 33%.

9to5Mac reported that South Africa was one of several countries that saw prices increase from July 2023.

While South Africa’s price increase was extremely high, prices in the UK rose 25%.

The publication speculated that the adjustments were due to foreign currency exchange rates.

However, Apple has been charging the same prices for iCloud in South Africa since 2017, when it halved the price of its top-end 2TB plan.

While the rand has weakened by 48% against the dollar since June 2017, the rand’s weakness is nothing new, as the chart below shows.

Apple had kept the price of iCloud and iCloud+ steady for six years despite the weak rand.

The company also hasn’t increased the price of its lower-end 50GB iCloud+ plan in South Africa. In the UK prices were increased by around 25% across the board.

Apple’s iCloud+ increases come after the company hiked prices across its Apple Music and Apple TV+ portfolio worldwide.

In South Africa, the price of Apple TV+ increased from R84.99 per month to R124.99 — a 47% increase.

The Apple Music individual plan increased 16.7% from R59.99 to R69.99, the family plan went up from R89.99 to R109.99 (22%), and the student subscription increased from R29.99 to R34.99 (16.7%).

Apple is also not the only company increasing its prices in South Africa.

Disney+ increased its prices by 14% to 17% from July, depending on whether you’re on a monthly or annual plan.

On the gaming front, Microsoft increased the price of its Game Pass subscription service by between 7.5% and 7.75%, while the price of a PlayStation 5 console has risen by 9.4% to 14.3%.

The table below summarises Apple’s iCloud+ price increases for South Africa.

Apple iCloud+ price increase iCloud product Old New (From July 2023) Increase 50GB R14.99 R14.99 0% 200GB R44.99 R59.99 33% 2TB R149.99 R199.99 33%

