What’s Next — Dimension Data executive Brent Flint discusses what businesses need to know about cloud migrations

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Brent Flint – Cloud Services Executive for Dimension Data Middle East and Africa – discusses everything your business needs to know about cloud migrations.

Flint has been a part of the Dimension Data team for over 20 years, where he has held strategic leadership roles across multiple departments.

He has an intimate understanding of the IT services market, which has helped Dimension Data perform and deliver on shorter-term commitments while transforming its delivery model to embrace long-term managed and cloud services.

Flint also boasts an impressive list of academic qualifications, including being selected for the Global Leadership Development Programme through the Gordon Institute of Business Science, the Management Advancement Programme through Manchester Business School, and numerous technical courses with DCIS, Cisco, Cabletron and other influential vendors.

The interview

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Flint discusses the process of moving to the cloud.

He begins by discussing cloud ERP migrations in particular and highlights the challenges businesses face when undergoing this process.

Flint then explains when businesses should move their systems to the cloud and the scenarios where it isn’t the best idea.

He also covers how businesses can measure the success of their cloud migration and how they should manage their new cloud systems to maximise their value.

Flint concludes by discussing the biggest mistakes businesses make when embarking on their cloud migration journeys.

Watch the full interview with Brent Flint below.