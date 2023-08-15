What’s Next in Cloud — Africa Data Centres Executive Dr Angus Hay on the growing data volumes of South African businesses

In this episode of What’s Next in Cloud with Aki Anastasiou, Dr Angus Hay — the African Data Centres Regional Executive for South Africa — discusses the rise in data collection by African businesses.

In his current role, Dr Hay oversees all the commercial and operational development of Africa Data Centres’ facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town. He is also the current Director of the Number Portability Company.

Dr Hay has over 20 years of industry experience and has held notable positions such as the Chief Technology Officer for Transtel, CTO of Liquid Telecom South Africa, and President of the SAIEE.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a PhD in digital transmissions from the University of Witwatersrand.

The interview

In this episode of What’s Next in Cloud, Dr Hay unpacks how quickly the volumes of data collected by businesses is increasing, and what challenges this causes.

He then explains how Africa Data Centres can provide better data management and processing solutions to help local businesses overcome these challenges.

Dr Hay also discusses how Africa Data Centres is collaborating with key players in the business sector to capitalise on the potential of big data in Africa.

He concludes the interview by detailing how parties that are interested in superior data management can contact and work with African Data Centres.

Watch the full interview with Dr Angus Hay below.