Tesla plans to build first-of-a-kind data centres

Tesla is hiring staff and buying existing data centres as part of its ambition to build new first-of-a-kind data centres.

The company posted a new job listing for a “Sr. Engineering Program Manager, Data Center” based in Austin, Texas.

“This role will lead the end-to-end design and engineering of Tesla’s 1st of its kind Data Centers and will be a key member of the factory engineering team,” the listing reads.

“This person will conduct technical deep dives into layout designs, infrastructure system and distribution selections, and ensure data center development is adhering to Tesla’s core principles.”

However, the job listing doesn’t specify how the facilities will be the first of their kind. The job listing comes as Tesla is commandeering data centres from Twitter (now X).

Towards the end of 2022, Twitter stopped using its Sacramento data centres, with then-CEO Elon Musk describing the city as “possibly the worst place to have a data center” due to the heat, according to The Information.

In June 2023, The Information reported that Tesla took over one of the Twitter data centres in Sacramento.

The company is also reportedly in talks with Prime Data Centers to take over another data centre that Twitter previously used in Sacramento.

Now read: Meta will charge cloud providers for using Llama AI