Fixed-VoIP going strong in South Africa

Fixed voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) in South Africa continues to grow each year, with more companies migrating away from analogue lines.

This is according to Telviva CEO David Meintjes and Vox Telecom’s head of voice, visual comms, and Microsoft, Andrew King.

MyBroadband asked several fixed VoIP providers about the market and whether they see ongoing growth in the industry.

“Cloud voice adoption is still growing at around 12–13% locally and globally due to higher cloud usage,” said Meintjes.

“However, the per capita consumption has reduced by about 7% as more organisations embrace omnichannel solutions.”

He added that Telviva has noticed more businesses using WhatsApp for business communications and that load-shedding has also contributed to the per capita decline.

Vox’s King told MyBroadband that the company had observed substantial fixed-VoIP growth, primarily thanks to the growth in the adoption of unified communication and collaboration.

“The South African market is steadily adding voice calling to their video and content collaboration platforms,” said King.

“Migration away from analogue to VoIP naturally accompanies this trend.”

King echoed Meintjes’ sentiment that load-shedding presents a challenge for the industry.

“The challenge this year has primarily been in the small business segment with power-related last mile outages impairing VoIP volumes,” he said.

However, he noted that VoIP apps like Vobi, which allow customers to receive or make calls using their smartphones, effectively overcome this challenge.

“This has not been as prevalent with the larger organisations as they have invested in power redundancy solutions, keeping their operations up and running despite power outages,” King added.

Regarding VoIP traffic in South Africa, Meintjes said most international voice communication is still through VoIP. However, this changes somewhat when it comes to local communication.

“In the underlying access networks, probably around 60% is on GSM, whereas the balance is mostly through VoIP,” said Meintjes.

King told MyBroadband that VoIP continues to be the go-to technology for organisations that value the flexibility of cloud-hosted PBX.

“Vox anticipates the growth of VoIP for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“VoIP will remain the most cost-efficient vehicle for voice calling for some time to come and with the proliferation of fibre connectivity and cloud-centric communication and collaboration solutions, organisations will continually evolve to improve customer experience by using integrated and ever more sophisticated technology platforms.”

However, he noted that standalone — desktop phone-centric — VoIP usage is declining, while integrated platform-centric consumption is increasing month-on-month.

King added that VoIP integration with Microsoft Teams, Dynamics, and other customer and supplier relationship management products could be used to improve customer service and business intelligence across various business facets.

